Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' title track composed by AR Rahman out now

The title track of 'Dil Bechara', starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and co-star Sanjana Sanghi released on Friday. The title track video features the 'Kai Po Che' playfully dancing to the tunes of the beautiful song - which has been crooned, composed, and arranged by the legendary A.R. Rahman. The dance video has been choreographed by filmmaker Farah Khan.
Music maestro A.R. Rahman shared the track on Twitter and wrote, "Here’s the title track of Dil Bechara. Hope you like it."
In a tweet on Thursday, he had said that the 'Dil Bechara' title track is a 'reflection of Manny’s lively soul and the way he brightens Kizie’s life with hope & love.'
The whole song has been reportedly shot in a single take. The track is also the 'last song that Sushant ever shot for’, revealed director Mukesh Chhabra.
The upcoming romantic drama holds a special place in millions of movie enthusiast's hearts as it is the final movie of Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
'Dil Bechara' will premiere on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and will be available to everyone for free including the ones who have not subscribed to the streaming service as a mark of tribute to Sushant's love for cinema.
Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, the romantic flick is adapted from the famous novel 'The Fault In Our Stars' by John Green and will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance.
The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the shuttering of cinemas owing to coronavirus crisis.
Inputs by ANI
