Sushant Singh Rajput’s 'Dil Bechara' leaked online within hours of OTT release

'Dil Bechara', Sushant Singh Rajput's swansong released on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday. Many Bollywood celebrities and countless admirers of the actor paid their tributes by watching it on the first day of release. Despite being available for free on the OTT platform, it has fallen prey to piracy.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the movie has been leaked by the illegal website Tamil Rockers, within just a few hours of its release and left the industry horribly shocked. The report also states that the movie is available in HD print.

Dil Bechara, the last film of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was digitally premiered on Friday evening at 7:30 IST, unlike the OTT norm of releasing films at midnight. Along with India, the film is also available for viewers in the US, the UK and Canada, said director Mukesh Chhabra.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, 'Dil Bechara' stars late Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante actress Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles.

The film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit, 'The Fault In Our Stars', adapted from John Green's bestseller of the same name.

The audience loved the movie and it went on to register a full 10/10 on IMDB. Many took to Twitter to share screenshots of the IMDB ratings.

"10/10. For you Sushi. Shine on my start. The brightest star on the sky," a Twitter user wrote.

"#IMDb A best ever Tribute to #SushantSinghRajpoot. 10/10 given to the #DilBechara. I think it's a record for any Bollywood movie to achive this type of rating (sic)," wrote another Twitter user.

At present, the IMDB rating of the movie is 9.8.