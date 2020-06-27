Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Yash Raj Films' casting director Shanoo Sharma questioned by Bandra police

According to reports, the Bandra police also questioned two former senior officials of YRF regarding Sushant Singh Rajput's contract with the production house. The late actor had reportedly signed a contract with Yash Raj Films in 2012 and was in association with the banner till 2015.

On Friday, Mumbai police questioned Aashish Singh, Director-Original Films at Netflix in connection with the case.

"Statements of 25 people have been recorded so far. Today, the statement of Aashish Singh was recorded. The questioning went on for several hours and he was released after his statement was recorded," Trimukhe said.

"Rajput signed a contract with talent Management Company of Patil's production house. The contract was terminated in 2015. The police received contract copy signed with Yash Raj but we have not received the copy of a terminated of contract," he said.

The DCP informed that Sushant's family will be called to Mumbai to record their statement.

Rajput had died of suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai by hanging himself earlier this month.

The actor's detailed post-mortem report has also confirmed that he died by "asphyxia due to hanging." The final report said, "No signs of any struggle before death, nothing found from his nails".

Inputs by ANI.