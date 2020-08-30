Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Now photo of Sandeep Ssingh with Kangana Ranaut goes viral

But while many have pointed fingers at people from the film industry, one particular individual has gone from being a close friend of Sushant's to a person of interest. Bollywood producer Sandip Ssingh had reportedly been one of the first people to reach the late actor's residence after hearing the news of his death. Soon after, he was also photographed with the actor's sister as they took care of hospital formalities and conducted his last rites. Since then however, many claim that things might not be quite as Ssingh had painted.

Recently senior advocate Vikas Singh who is representing Rajput's family claimed that nobody from the family knew really knew Sandip Ssingh. Many on Twitter have wondered why he has not been questioned by officials, with BJP leader Subramanian Swamy who had earlier alleged a "Dubai link" in the case tweeting that "suspect Sandip Singh should be queried as to how many times he has been to Dubai and why".

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday that he had been getting "requests and complaints to investigate the relationship between Sandeep Ssingh, who made PM Modi's biopic and BJP regarding his connection with Bollywood and drugs". Deshmukh says that he will be forwarding the same to the CBI.

Congress leader Sachin Sawant had earlier said that the link between Ssingh and the BJP as well as his connection to Bollywood needed investigation.