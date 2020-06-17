Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Kriti Sanon pens emotional note, demands ban on 'mentally harassing' blind items

After sharing a heartfelt note expressing grief over the demise of her co-star and rumoured ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Kriti Sanon took to social media to talk about the trolling, gossiping, the 'insensitive' media reports and more.
On Wednesday, the actress penned down a lengthy note, where she shared the 'thoughts crossing her mind'. She wrote, "Its strange that the otherwise trolling, gossiping world suddenly wakes up to your niceness and positive side once you are gone... Social media is the FAKEST, most toxic place.. and if you haven't posted RIP or said something publicly, you are considered not to be grieving for REAL. It seems Social Media is the new "Real" world.. and the Real world has become "FAKE"."
Lashing out at media outlets she further added, "Some MEDIA people have completely lost their motive and sensitivity.. At a time like this, all they do is ask you to come live or give a comment! Like really??! Banging the car window and saying "madan sheesha neeche karo na" to get a clearer picture of someone going for a funeral... Funeral is a very private and personal affair.. Lets put Humanity above profession! I request media to either not be present there or at least maintain some dignity and distance. Behind the starry glitter and the so-called glamour, we are normal human beings with the same feelings as you have.. Don't forget that.."
"There should be RULES for Journalism - someone should define whats acceptable, whats not, what falls under "journalism", and what comes under "None of Your Business" and "Live and let Live
Blind Items should be ILLEGAL, should be banned! They should come under Mental Harassment! So either have proof or some f***ing guts to write the names or don't write it at all! You write "hear-say" and call it journalism while you have no idea how badly that can affect someone's mind, their family, their life. Little Birdie is usually not right," she added.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. He was 34. Sushant's last rites were concluded at Pawan Hans crematorium, Vile Parle, on Monday afternoon.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)