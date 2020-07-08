Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Karan Johar 'is constantly crying, asking what he has done to deserve this', reveals friend

After the news of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput broke out on the internet, large number of netizens felt the young actor had been a victim of politics and power play by Bollywood's nepotism gang, which eventually pushed him towards a drastic step. Filmmaker Karan Johar got panned for being the 'flag bearer of nepotism' and netizens slammed him for making Sushant feel like an outsider. The 'Takht' filmmaker also had to disable his comments section after receiving hateful comments and death threats.
In a conversation with BollywoodHungama, a very close friend of the filmmaker has revealed that KJo is completely shattered after receiving hate for Sushant SIngh Rajput's suicide. The friend also revealed that Karan feels guilty as people have also been attacking his close ones and his 3-year-old twins.
"Karan is a broken man. After being trolled for years he thought he had developed a thick skin. But the brutal hatred that he has received after Sushant’s death has left him shattered," he said.
He added, "He looks like a man beaten by fate. It’s not a pleasant experience to speak to Karan. He breaks down and cries when we call him. He is constantly crying and asking what he has done to deserve this."
According to the report, Karan is in no condition to speak and has been asked to keep mum by his lawyers. The friend also shared that actress Ananya Pandey - who was launched by Karan Johar in 'Student of the Year 2', was allegedly asked to commit suicide 'to compensate for Sushant's death'.
Meanwhile, a criminal complaint against Karan Johar and 7 others regarding the death of the 'Kai Po Che' actor. In his complaint filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleged that these eight persons forced Sushant to commit suicide under a conspiracy which, he pleaded, amounted to murder.
The complainant claimed that these persons did not let Sushant's movies get released under a conspiracy and the late actor was not even invited to film functions because of these people.
Inputs by IANS.
