Sushant Singh Rajput's death: CBI to take up investigation; ED summons Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14. While his death had been ruled a suicide, the Mumbai Police had continued investigations. More recently, the Bihar Police got involved after the late actor's father had filed a
On Wednesday, hours after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it had accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has given its formal acquiscence to the same.
News agency ANI quoted CBI sources to say that the body had received notification from the central government and the agency will take up the investigation into the actor's death.
At the same time, the Enforcement Directorate which is investigating a possible money laundering angle has asked Rhea Chakraborty to appear before the agency.
Sushant's family had alleged that Chakraborty and her family had extorted money from the late actor in their FIR.
The ED has summoned Rhea to their Mumbai office on August 7.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on Wednesday summoned Samuel Miranda, the house manager of the late actor. He is the third person to be questioned by the financial probe agency in connection with the bollywood actor's alleged suicide. The ED had on Tuesday grilled Ritesh Shah, the CA of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and a day earlier it had questioned Sushant's CA Sandeep Sridhar.
