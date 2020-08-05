Sushant Singh Rajput's death: CBI to take up investigation; ED summons Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14. While his death had been ruled a suicide, the Mumbai Police had continued investigations. More recently, the Bihar Police got involved after the late actor's father had filed a

On Wednesday, hours after the Centre told the Supreme Court that it had accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Central Bureau of Investigation has given its formal acquiscence to the same.

News agency ANI quoted CBI sources to say that the body had received notification from the central government and the agency will take up the investigation into the actor's death.