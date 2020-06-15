Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Amul's emotional tribute to 'a fine young actor'

The untimely death of the versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. He allegedly killed himself at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday, the police said.
Dairy company Amul paid an emotional tribute to the 'Kai Po Che actor' in a pictorial, which featured the best performances by the late actor. From 'Kai Po Che's Ishaan Bhatt to Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the doodle commemorates Sushan Singh Rajput's most remarkable performances. The text on the picture is inspired by 'Ik Vaari Aa' song from Sushant's film 'Raabta'. It reads: "Ik vaari phir se aa bhi ja yaara..."
Reacting to the emotional tribue, a user commented, "This makes me happy and Sad at the same time."
Another wrote, "Dear Amul, this is so touching that you care to touch so many variety of topics and themes. Kept up. Sushant will always live in our good memories!!"
Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said. He was 34. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.
The official statement released by his team read: "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.
We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.
We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”
