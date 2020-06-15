Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Amul's emotional tribute to 'a fine young actor'

Known for films like "Kai Po Che!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath", Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home, the police said. He was 34. Reportedly, the actor was suffering from depression and was taking medication for the same.

The official statement released by his team read: "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us.

We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far.

We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”