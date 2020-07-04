Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law says their app 'Nepometer' is a small tribute to the late actor

Mumbai: A day after they announced Nepometer, an app deviced to gauge how "nepotostic" a film is, on Twitter, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti has clarified that the app was not created with an intention to earn profit.

Vishal Kirti took to Twitter on Friday to issue a clarification about the purpose of the app, created by his brother Mayuresh Krishna.

"We're still grieving. Our focus now is to take care of each other. I shared my brother's idea of Nepometer because it enables people to make informed choices. It's a small tribute to Sushant. It's a not for profit voluntary effort. Please stay patient since it isn't our 1st priority," he wrote on Twitter.