Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary: Ekta Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Kriti Sanon and others share emotional posts

Producer Ekta Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Preity Zinta were among the other Bollywood celebrities who marked Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary by sharing photographs, memories and moments from his life.
Ekta Kapoor shared a short video clip of Rajput as Manav from her 'Pavitra Rishta' and wrote, "Sushi forever! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!"
Sharing an unseen picture of Rajput, Kriti Sanon wrote, "This is how I'll remember you.. Smiling like a child! Happy Birthday Sush. I hope you are smiling and at peace wherever you are.."
Actress Preity Zinta shared throwback pictures with the actor from Rohini Iyer's house party and tweeted, "To live in one’s heart is not to die. Thank you so much @rohiniyer for hosting Sushant’s birthday party. These are my fondest memories of him & us Red heart #Missyou #Jan21 #happiness #Ting"
"This day four years ago we laughed like crazy and had so much fun cracking jokes, singing songs and competing in sher competitions ... Today it’s all a memory. Hope you are in peace wherever you are. Happy Birthday Sushant #Missyou #21Jan #Memories," she added in another tweet.
"Happy birthday Rajput. I hope you’re smiling like this wherever you are , my bright star. Miss you beyond everything," read Rajput's close friend Rohini's post.
Actors Manoj Bajpaaye, Rajkummar Rao and director Abhishek Kapoor also celebrated the legacy of the late actor on his birth anniversary.
