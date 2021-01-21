Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary: Ekta Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Kriti Sanon and others share emotional posts

Actress Preity Zinta shared throwback pictures with the actor from Rohini Iyer's house party and tweeted, "To live in one’s heart is not to die. Thank you so much @rohiniyer for hosting Sushant’s birthday party. These are my fondest memories of him & us Red heart #Missyou #Jan21 #happiness #Ting"

"This day four years ago we laughed like crazy and had so much fun cracking jokes, singing songs and competing in sher competitions ... Today it’s all a memory. Hope you are in peace wherever you are. Happy Birthday Sushant #Missyou #21Jan #Memories," she added in another tweet.

