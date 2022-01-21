Sushant Singh Rajput's 36th birth anniversary: Sister Shweta shares unseen video, pens emotional note

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput is no more with us but he is fondly remembered by his family members, friends, and fans every day.

On his 36th birth anniversary today, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram and penned an emotional note, saying the late actor's legacy will always live on. She also shared a video featuring major highlights and emotional moments of Sushant's life.

"My God! What a beautiful compilation. A Very Happy Birthday to Bhai. We will try and fulfill all your dreams @sushantsinghrajput, your legacy will live on. Thanks to the Pro Team, you guys have done an incredible job," she captioned the post.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging in his flat in Mumbai last year. His death shocked the industry as well as fans, making way for several controversies and theories. His death is still being investigated.

Sushant's last film was Mukesh Chhabra directorial 'Dil Bechara'.

The film, released digitally amid lockdown, is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars, inspired by John Green's bestseller of the same name. Sushant passed away before the film released. 'Dil Bechara' also stars Sanjana Sanghi.

