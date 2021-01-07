'Sushant Singh Rajput was a calm, sober, innocent and good human being', says Bombay HC

While praising actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his work in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the Bombay High Court on Thursday said the late actor seemed to be "calm, sober and a good human being."
A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik made the observation while reserving the final orders in the writ petition filed by Priyanka and Meetu Singh, the sisters of Sushant.
The duo have sought to quash the FIR registered against them by suburban Bandra police in September last year on a complaint filed by Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.
"Whatever be the case... Sushant Singh seemed a calm, sober and innocent person from his face. The actor also seemed to be a good human being," remarked Justice Shinde, adding, "Everyone liked him especially for his work in MS Dhoni film."
The judge made the observation while closing the petition filed by the two sisters and a Delhi-based doctor, booked for administering banned anti-depressants on a forged prescription.
Appearing for the sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar of Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, senior counsel Vikas Singh argued that there was no proof that the actor consumed the medicines allegedly prescribed by his clients through WhatsApp.
"Firstly, the Telemedicine regulations of the ICMR allow a doctor to prescribe medicines after teleconsulting the patient. In this case, the deceased couldn't come down to Delhi for a consultation owing to the Covid19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown," Singh submitted.
The argument was opposed by Mumbai Police's advocate Devdatt Kamat. He pointed out that there is evidence to show that the prescription was forged.
"We have evidence of WhatsApp chats between the accused sister and the deceased which would prove that the doctor did not conduct any tele-consultation with the late actor. In fact, a random person visited the hospital and got the prescription at the behest of the accused sister," senior counsel Kamat submitted.
Rhea's advocate Satish Maneshinde further told the judges that when his client looked after the deceased for 14 months, she ensured that he doesn't mix up the medicines, the drugs and the banned psychotropic medicines.
"It is our case that one of the circumstances that led to his death might be the dangerous cocktail of drugs, medicines and the psychotropic drugs prescribed by the accused. Thus, it is a fit case for the CBI to probe and if no case is made out the central agency can close the case," Maneshinde submitted.
Having heard the contentions the bench closed the matter for judgment and asked all parties to file their written submissions, if any.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)