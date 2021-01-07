'Sushant Singh Rajput was a calm, sober, innocent and good human being', says Bombay HC

While praising actor Sushant Singh Rajput for his work in the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, the Bombay High Court on Thursday said the late actor seemed to be "calm, sober and a good human being."

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Makarand Karnik made the observation while reserving the final orders in the writ petition filed by Priyanka and Meetu Singh, the sisters of Sushant.

The duo have sought to quash the FIR registered against them by suburban Bandra police in September last year on a complaint filed by Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

"Whatever be the case... Sushant Singh seemed a calm, sober and innocent person from his face. The actor also seemed to be a good human being," remarked Justice Shinde, adding, "Everyone liked him especially for his work in MS Dhoni film."

The judge made the observation while closing the petition filed by the two sisters and a Delhi-based doctor, booked for administering banned anti-depressants on a forged prescription.