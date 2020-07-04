Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: 'Tensile' test for cloth used by actor to hang himself

As part of probe into the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, the Mumbai Police have sent the cloth, allegedly used by him to hang himself, to a forensic lab for “tensile strength” analysis to determine whether it can bear the weight similar to that of the film star, an official said on Friday.

The test will help determine if there was any foul play, he said.

Meanwhile, the Bandra police have summoned film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record his statement in connection with the case on July 6, the official said. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but could not work with him apparently due to date issues.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his suburban Bandra residence on June 14. According to the investigators, the actor ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling using a green coloured night gown made of cotton.

No suicide note was found from the spot, the police had said then. “Besides the viscera from the actor’s body, the police also sent the gown for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina,” the official said. It will take at least three more days to get the final forensic report, the official said.