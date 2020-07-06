Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at Bandra police station to record statement

Popular Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived at the Bandra police on Monday, to record a statement in relation to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. He had reportedly offered films to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput but could not work together apparently due to date issues.
The Bandra police, who are probing angle of potential professional rivalry in Rajputs suicide, are trying to understand reason behind his depression.
The police may ask Bhansali about the same as the actor was not able to work with him due to dates issue, the official said.
Both Bhansali and Rajput had admired each other's work and the ace director had offered him films four times, but their collaboration could not take off.
The police are also likely to call filmmaker Shekhar Kapur for recording his statement in the case. Both were to collaborate for film 'Paani', but the project was shelved.
The police have so far recorded statements of 29 people, including Rajput's family members, his close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and actor Sanjana Sanghi, who was the actor's co-star in her debut film 'Dil Bechara'.
Rajput starred in films such as Shuddh Desi Romance, 'Raabta', 'Chhichhore', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'. But his most prominent role came as popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".
Inputs from PTI.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)