Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrives at Bandra police station to record statement

Popular Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali arrived at the Bandra police on Monday, to record a statement in relation to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. He had reportedly offered films to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput but could not work together apparently due to date issues.

The Bandra police, who are probing angle of potential professional rivalry in Rajputs suicide, are trying to understand reason behind his depression.

The police may ask Bhansali about the same as the actor was not able to work with him due to dates issue, the official said.

Both Bhansali and Rajput had admired each other's work and the ace director had offered him films four times, but their collaboration could not take off.