Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Police questions Salman Khan's former talent manager Reshma Shetty

Mumbai: The Bandra police, who are probing all the possible angles in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, on Friday interrogated Salman Khan's former talent manager Reshma Shetty. She was reportedly questioned for over four hours. The details of the statement are yet to be released by the police.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. He was 34. Reportedly, he was battling depression. According to police, it was deemed imperative to ascertain Rajput's behaviour and mental condition in the days, months leading to his suicide on June 14. As a part of the probe, Bandra Police on July 10 summoned Reshma Shetty, who's the head of talent management company Matrix. She's also the former manager of superstar Salman Khan and has helped him bag several multi-crore deals. After parting ways with the 'Bharat' actor in 2018, Reshma Shetty has been associated with Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif among other leading Bollywood actors.

Till now, police have recorded statements of 35 people including Sanjay Leela Bhansali, alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Yash Raj Films' casting manager Shanoo Sharma and director Mukesh Chhabra to get a clearer picture regarding the late Sushant Singh Rajput's life as an actor in the film industry.

On Tuesday, Abhishek Trimukhe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) said in a statement that while probing the 'professional rivalry' angle, which could have led to Rajput's extreme step of killing himself, police are examining the actor's contracts with production houses and also projects that were shelved

Bandra Police have also seized the CCTV camera footage installed in the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's building and are scrutinising it carefully.