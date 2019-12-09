Sushant Singh Rajput moving in with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. The lovebirds were recently spotted at Bandra, Mumbai, house hunting. Are the two moving in together and taking their relationship to the next level?
The two have remained tight-lipped about their relationship status in public. However, the two actors were also spotted at a romantic Paris getaway.
Sushant and Rhea reportedly started dating at the beginning this year, and went on to make public appearances after their trip to Leh Ladakh with close friends. Since then, the two have been seen enjoying each other’s company at parties, events and their birthday celebrations.
Earlier Sushant Singh Rajput refused to open up about his equation with Rhea, during an interview with Man's World India Magazine, he said, "I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything. Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why do that? If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it."
Mumbai Mirror had also recently reported that Sushant is ready to pop the question but Rhea wants to take it slow. The report also says the Kai Po Che actor is in a hurry to exchange wedding vows.
Well, we don't know about the wedding but moving in seems a big deal too.
On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput has been keeping a low profile for a long time now. The actor has had a series of films which could not do well at box office.
However, his last release 'Chhichhore', directed by Nitesh Tiwari did a good business at the box office. Sushant too received a good feedback for his performance as well and now it is said to take it easy when it comes to work.
He was last seen in Netflix's 'Drive'. His only release so far next year is The Fault In Our Star's remake 'Dil Bechara', which is set to release on May 8. The film stars newbie Sanjana Sanghi and is directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra.
