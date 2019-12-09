Sushant Singh Rajput moving in with rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty?

Mumbai Mirror had also recently reported that Sushant is ready to pop the question but Rhea wants to take it slow. The report also says the Kai Po Che actor is in a hurry to exchange wedding vows.

Well, we don't know about the wedding but moving in seems a big deal too.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput has been keeping a low profile for a long time now. The actor has had a series of films which could not do well at box office.

However, his last release 'Chhichhore', directed by Nitesh Tiwari did a good business at the box office. Sushant too received a good feedback for his performance as well and now it is said to take it easy when it comes to work.

He was last seen in Netflix's 'Drive'. His only release so far next year is The Fault In Our Star's remake 'Dil Bechara', which is set to release on May 8. The film stars newbie Sanjana Sanghi and is directed by casting director Mukesh Chhabra.