Sushant Singh Rajput Live Updates: Rhea's parents Indrajeet, Sandhya Chakraborty reach DRDO guesthouse

NCB registers criminal against Rhea Chakraborty
The Narcotics Control Bureau probing the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death has registered a criminal complaint against Rhea Chakraborty and named Farookh Batata and Bakul Chandalia - who allegedly supplied drugs in the film fraternity.
This comes days after the NCB registered a case against Rhea, her brother Showik, talent manager Saha, Sushant's co-manager Shruti Modi, and Goa based hotelier Gaurav Arya under Sections 20 (b) 28, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Report claims Sara Ali Khan joined Sushant Singh Rajput on Thailand trip
Sushant Singh Rajput's former assistant Sabir Ahmed, in an interview, said that it wasn't an 'all boys trip', Sara Ali Khan had also joined them.
Gaurav Arya arrives at Enforcement Directorate office in Mumbai for the second time
Days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) booked Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya in a drug case, he appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday for questioning in connection with the money laundering probe related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Arya, who was reportedly grilled for 9 hours, reached the ED office on Tuesday morning for the second time.
According to a report, Gaurav has denied the allegations of selling drugs to Chakraborty and said that he met her at a hotel in Goa, in 2017. The two had exchanged numbers and the actress had spoken to him about certain banned narcotics, he rtold ED.
Rhea Chakraborty's morgue visit: BMC denies giving nod, police yet to respond
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty's purported "visit" to the morgue where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept.
Taking suo moto cognisance of the issue last week, SHRC Acting Chairman's M.A. Sayeed had issued notice to the BMC and Mumbai Police, seeking their explanation by August 31.
Pinakin Gujjar, the Dean of R.N. Cooper Hospital, along with a civic Law Officer, appeared before the SHRC and submitted a brief letter, stating that the BMC had not given any permission to the actress to enter the morgue.
Reportedly not satisfied with the reply, Sayeed has now ordered the BMC to file a detailed affidavit, along with the names and versions of all persons concerned present at the time when the actress is said to have gone to the mortuary.
(IANS)
Rhea Chakraborty to take legal action against Sushant Singh Rajput's family
Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Manshinde has said that the actress will be taking a legal action against Sushant's family for making 'false statements' before investigation authorities and Supreme Court.
"The prescription and the chats of the two sisters of the actor clearly indicates that the family was aware of the actor's mental health. They were exchanging prescription notes of medication and lied to the court and ED. Besides the consultation is also illegal and if even an online consultation has happened the doctor gives prescription to an existing patient whose history he knows in advance," Maneshinde was quoted saying.
Rhea Chakraborty's parents Indrajeet and Sandhya Chakraborty arrive for CBI questioning at DRDO guesthouse
On Tuesday, Rhea Chakraborty's parents Indrajeet and Sandhya Chakraborty reached Central Bureau of Investigation's DRDO guesthouse in Santacruz for joining investigations and questioning. They were escorted by the police amidst heavy media presence.
This is the first time that Chakraborty's parents are being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case. Her father Indranjit Chakraborty and mother Sandhya Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house in suburban Kalina, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am in a car which was escorted by a police vehicle, the official said.
Rhea Chakraborty and her parents are among those named in the FIR registered by Patna Police for allegedly abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his money, he said.
The actress and her brother Showik Chakraborty have not been called by the probing team on Tuesday so far. She was grilled for around 35 hours over the last four days while her brother was quizzed for last five days.
(With inputs from Pratik Salunke and PTI)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)