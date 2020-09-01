Sushant Singh Rajput Live Updates: Rhea's parents Indrajeet, Sandhya Chakraborty reach DRDO guesthouse

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday told the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) that it had not permitted actress Rhea Chakraborty's purported "visit" to the morgue where late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's body was kept.

Taking suo moto cognisance of the issue last week, SHRC Acting Chairman's M.A. Sayeed had issued notice to the BMC and Mumbai Police, seeking their explanation by August 31.

Pinakin Gujjar, the Dean of R.N. Cooper Hospital, along with a civic Law Officer, appeared before the SHRC and submitted a brief letter, stating that the BMC had not given any permission to the actress to enter the morgue.

Reportedly not satisfied with the reply, Sayeed has now ordered the BMC to file a detailed affidavit, along with the names and versions of all persons concerned present at the time when the actress is said to have gone to the mortuary.

(IANS)