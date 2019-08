Sushant Singh Rajput in a hurry to marry rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty?

Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty rumoured to be dating are already thing about their future together. The two reportedly started dating at the beginning this year went on to make public appearances after their trip to Leh Ladakh with close friends. Since the two have been seen enjoying each other’s company at parties, events and their birthday celebrations.

While they have been spotted plenty of times in public together, the two haven’t accepted or denied the dating rumours wishing to keep the matter private. Mumbai Mirror recently reported now Sushant is ready to pop the question but Rhea wants to take it slow. The report also says the Kai Po Che actor is in a hurry to exchange wedding vows.

Earlier Sushant Singh Rajput refused to open up about his equation with Rhea, during an interview with Man's World India Magazine, he said, "I’m seeing many. Oh, you mean it as a metaphor? I’m not allowed to say. It’s not that someone else is saying that I’m not allowed to say it. I cannot allow myself to say anything. Right now, it’s not right to say. People shouldn’t start talking about things in a nascent stage as if they are very sure of it. Why do that? If you ask me any question that has to do with me, I can say it. If I was seeing somebody, I’d have to ask that somebody. Probably your question, if well-founded, will help me insinuate it to the other person to know what to say next time. And probably when you put me on the cover next time, I’ll say it."