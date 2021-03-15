Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case: NCB moves SC against Bombay HC order granting bail to Rhea Chakraborty

Earlier this month, NCB filed a 12,000-page charge-sheet in the case before a special court in Mumbai. The agency had named 33 accused, including actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik. The charge sheet mentioned about the role of Rhea Chakraborty for being instrumental in procuring and financing the drugs.

Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde had termed NCB's charge-sheet as 'damp squib'.

"All efforts of NCB have been directed towards Rhea Chakraborty to somehow rope her in. The entire amount of "Narcotic Substances" "Recovered" against 33 accused are nothing compared to what even a constable in Mumbai Police or Narcotics Cell or the Airport Customs or other agencies recover from one raid or trap," he said.

"The entire NCB from top to bottom was engaged in unearthing drug angle in Bollywood... There's hardly any material against any known faces who were paraded during the investigations, I wonder why? Either the allegations were false or Only God Knows the Truth," he added.