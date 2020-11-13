Sushant Singh Rajput Drugs Case: NCB arrests Australian national with links to brother of Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella

A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) questioned Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood, a fresh development has emerged in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

The NCB has arrested an Australian national, who has alleged links to Gabriella’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades, a South African national. The accused, identified as Paul Bartel - an architect by profession is a resident of Santacruz.

The news comes after Rampal arrived at the NCB office for questioning on Friday.

On Wednesday, Gabriella was questioned by NCB officials for almost six hours.

She was called again for another round of questioning following which she arrived at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Thursday.

The NCB had earlier summoned Rampal and Demetriades after conducting raid at the actor's residence on Monday.

The probing agency had seizedelectronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the raid and also questioned the actor’s driver.

Last month, Agisilaos was arrested by the NCB from a resort at Lonavala in neighbouring Pune district in a drugs case.

The NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late film star and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.

With PTI and staff reporter inputs