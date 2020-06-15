Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Sonam Kapoor says, 'Blaming girlfriend, ex-girlfriend, colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant'

Meanwhile, many from the industry have come out in the open and called out the "cruel and unforgiving" nature of the industry and those "ruling" it.

Celebrity hairstylist-turned-director Sapna Bhavnani claimed that Rajput's battle with mental health was out in the open and yet the industry chose to look the other way. "It's no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To tweet today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend," she wrote on Twitter.

Actor Gulshan Devaiah said, as an actor, one could understand why Rajput would've taken the step to end his life. "As actors, somewhere deep down inside, we think we know why he did it and that's why it so disturbing even if you didn't know him at all. It's a hard game to play and he played it very well but the game won in the end," Devaiah wrote.

"I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput," wrote Shekhar Kapur.