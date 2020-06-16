Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why are Swara Bhasker and Sonam Kapoor being called hypocrites?

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on Monday evening lashed out at those blaming Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend, ex-girlfriend and colleagues for his death. Sonam's 'Veere Di Wedding' co-star also took to the micro-blogging site and defended filmmaker Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt's comments on Koffe with Karan. However, the actresses are being called 'hypocrites' by netizens.
Sonam's tweet read: "Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited."
Reacting to Sonam's tweet, several users pointed out that they were not blaming 'ex girlfriend, family , colleagues' but nepotism. A user wrote, "You mean banning the most talented actor from acting in films is perfectly ok and we shouldn't blame these production houses or the Bollywood directors who never answered his calls because he was not a 'star' I suggest you continue to live in your London Bubble wearing sneakers"
Another comment read, "U and ur family has been spoonfeeded with roles and opportunity , how will u know how a boy from small town , with hope in his eyes , and a ever smiling face , succumbed to the pressure made by lobby created by ur gang. No one is blaming anyone , just showing u mirror."
A user wrote, "Blaming an environment which exists surely ?"
Here are the reactions to Sonam Kapoor's tweet:
Sawar Bhasker also took to Twitter and wrote, "Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!"
"Sushant didn’t leave a note. We don’t know what he went thru. We don’t know the cause. STOP taking out ur frustration using the pain of a troubled person. He didn’t leave a note! Get it? He didn’t want to talk about it. He’s gone. Let him have his peace & his family privacy," the 'Raanjhanaa' actress added in another tweet.
Swara Bhasker's tweet also received similar reactions from netizens. A user wrote, "He was being discriminated by a certain section. He has said that he felt like an outsider. You were the first one to blame Modi government on Rohit Vemula's suicide. You were against discrimination right. Why this hypocrisy now ?"
"Nepotism, ensuring that talent is killed by slow posioning and promoting gang . So sad..Shedding tears after destroying lives coz they don't fit in ur club..You targeted kangana but she is too strong a woman," wrote another user.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)