Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why are Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar being criticised on social media?

Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Bollywood fraternity expressed shock and mourned the tragic death. Among celebrities who expressed shock and condolence were filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Alia Bhatt. However, after the two took to social media to share heartfelt posts, netizens criticized them for mocking the actor on Karan Johar's talk show - 'Koffee With Karan'.
Sushant Singh Rajpur committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. After the news of the death broke out, Karan Johar penned down an emotional note on Instagram, where he said that he blamed himself for not being in touch with the 'Kai Po Che' actor. He wrote, "We live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...."
Alia Bhatt also took to social media to express shock over Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She wrote, "I’m in a deep state of shock. No matter how much I think about it, I don’t have the words. I’m totally devastated. You’ve left us too soon. You will be missed by each and every one of us. My deepest condolences to Sushant’s family, loved ones, and his fans."
Shortly after their posts garnered attention on social media, netizens called them 'hypocrites' and criticized them for mocking Sushant on Karan Johar's talk show.
In one of the episode of the chat show, Alia was asked to rate Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Dhawan. To which the actress replied, "Sushant Singh Rajput, Who?"
In another season's episode, Alia Bhatt was asked to choose between Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput in the 'Kill, Marry, and Hookup' round. Alia had said she would marry Ranbir, hookup with Ranveer and kill Sushant.
'Bigg Boss' fame Payal Rohatgi tweeted, "Ram Ram ji #KaranJohar ji your wake up call doesn’t really matter now. Bollywood is FAKE. They care only about their money business whether it’s by porn or by nepotism."
Another user wrote, "YOU AND YOUR ELITIST BUFFOONS LITERALLY MOCKED HIM DAY AND NIGHT. I’m so angry. You don’t get to disrespect people in their lives and then fake sympathy when they’re dead."
