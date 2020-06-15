Sushant Singh Rajput death: Why are Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar being criticised on social media?

Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Bollywood fraternity expressed shock and mourned the tragic death. Among celebrities who expressed shock and condolence were filmmaker Karan Johar and actress Alia Bhatt. However, after the two took to social media to share heartfelt posts, netizens criticized them for mocking the actor on Karan Johar's talk show - 'Koffee With Karan'.

Sushant Singh Rajpur committed suicide at his Bandra residence by hanging himself in Mumbai on Sunday. After the news of the death broke out, Karan Johar penned down an emotional note on Instagram, where he said that he blamed himself for not being in touch with the 'Kai Po Che' actor. He wrote, "We live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...."