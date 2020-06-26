Sushant Singh Rajput death: Unable to cope with actor's suicide, 14-year-old fan from Nagpur ends life

A 14-year-old fan of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput ended his life unable to cope with the actor’s death, the Times of India reported on Friday.

According to the report, the boy, a resident of Nagpur, had reacted badly to the actor’s death on June 14 and his family had done everything to divert his attention from the news surrounding the actor’s death by suicide.

However, this didn’t help the family, as the boy hanged himself on Wednesday, the report added.

Sushant was found hanging at his house in Bandra and a domestic help alerted the police.

A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate. Mumbai Police spokesperson said that no suicide note has been found yet.

According to police sources, he had breakfast today morning and went inside his bedroom. His house help knocked his door but however when he did not responded they broke open the door and found him hanging.

The post-mortem of the report said that Rajput died due to asphyxiation and there was no foul play suspected, the police said.

Rajput is best known for his titular role in Neeraj Pandey's 2016 release, 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', the biopic of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He made his film debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 2013 release, "Kai Po Che", and was seen in films like "Detective Byomkesh Bakshi", "Raabta", "Kedarnath" and "Shudh Desi Romance".

Earlier on June 9, Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian had also died. As per news agency ANI, Disha jumped off the 14th floor of a building in Mumbai's Malad. The exact reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. However, after interrogating her close friend, police said that Disha was suffering from depression for the last few days.