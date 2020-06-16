Sushant Singh Rajput death: Saif Ali Khan calls outpouring of love from Bollywood the ‘ultimate hypocrisy’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike. Scores of actors including Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and many others took to social media to share their grief over the untimely demise of the young actor. But, Saif Ali Khan has called outpouring of love from Bollywood the ‘ultimate hypocrisy’.

In an interview with Times of India, Saif Ali Khan said, "Out of respect for him, for Sushant’s tragedy, maybe a day of silence or introspection would be a little more becoming than this outpouring of love – an outpouring of love from people who obviously didn’t care about him and people who famously don’t care about anybody else."

He said that the sudden display of love and care for the late actor is 'a little too much to digest' as no one really cares. He added, "I mean, we don’t care about anybody. You know, it’s a very cutthroat line of work. But to pretend that you do care is like the ultimate hypocrisy and I think that’s an insult to the dead, you know, it’s an insult to the soul that’s gone."