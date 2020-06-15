Sushant Singh Rajput death: Meera Chopra offers an apology to late actor, calls out 'cruel, cold and ruthless' industry

Priyanka Chopra's cousin, actress Meera Chopra has penned an emotional note on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise. She offered an apology to the late actor, on behalf of the 'cruel, cold and ruthless' industry.

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide by hanging himself at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on Sunday. His untimely demise was met with an outpouring of grief. Politicians, celebrities and ordinary citizens alike came together on social media platforms to condole his death. However, a few celebrities and netizens claimed that Bollywood was aware of Sushant Singh Rajput's deteriorating mental health. On Monday, 'Section 375' actress Meera Chopra shared a lengthy note on her Twitter, where she called out B-town.

She wrote, "We are working and living in an industry which is cruel,cold and ruthless. We all knew well that Sushant was going through depression since long, but what did we do? where was his close circle, the directors and producers he’s worked with, his close friends? why nobody came out and helped, gave him the kind of love, the work that he wanted- bcoz nobody cares. lam sorry to say but nobody gives a shit abt what you are going through. If your 1 movie flops they will start treating you like an untouchable. True, bollywood is a small family, but a kind of family which is never there when you need them. He had to take his life for that family to realise the kind of pain and need he was in. An outsider will always feel like an outsider here."

"I just wana say to my industry that help people when they need it, and you know when they need it. there is no point tweeting when they r no more. Don’t pretend to be sad when you guys didn’t do anything when he was sad. Stop being such a hypocritical society. Sushant, your death is a personal loss, the way i see my industry will never be the same anymore..We have failed you, this industry has failed you. You deserved better my friend. lam so sorry!" she added.