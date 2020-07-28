Sushant Singh Rajput Death: FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide - All you need to know

On Tuesday an FIR was registered against actor Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment of suicide, on the complaint of Sushant Singh Rajput's father.
Police registered the FIR under sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406 and 420 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Inspector General, Patna Central Zone, Sanjay Singh confirmed the same, and said that investigations were underway. The team has been sent to investigate the charges levelled by Krishna Kumar Singh, he said.
Sushant's father had apparently not been satisfied with the long-drawn investigation by the Mumbai police which had recorded the statements of 40 people, including some leading producers and actors and friends of Sushant.
Alongside Rhea, the FIR also mentions four other people. During preliminary investigations by Patna police in last two days, the names of some prominent film producers had figured. They would be questioned in Mumbai.
In a major breakthrough in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, forensic analysis has revealed that the cloth purportedly used by the actor for hanging himself could take his weight. Ligature marks found on his neck have also suggested that the actor may have possibly died of suicide instead of homicide.
Sources said that the regional forensic science laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai had submitted reports to the police late last week. The Mumbai police had also sent the cloth believed to be used by the actor for hanging himself for forensic analysis to determine its tensile strength. This test will help ascertain if the cloth could take the actor’s weight.
“Based on experiments, the laboratory has determined that this green gown could take up to 200kg of weight. This means that the cloth could have been used for committing suicide,” said a source.
The ligature marks on the actor’s body revealed traces of green threads in the skin and the ligature patterns suggest possibility of suicide rather than homicide.Data and logs from the gadgets used by the actor, like the mobile phone and laptop, had been retrieved, and submitted to the police.
Earlier, a forensic analysis had ruled out the presence of alcohol, narcotics and poison in his body.
On July 16, Rajput's "girlfriend" Rhea Chakraborty had requested Home Minister Amit Shah for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the late actors death.
Rhea took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to introduce herself to the Home Minister as the late actor's "girlfriend" while demanding a CBI investigation. Sushant was found hanging at his residence on June 14 and postmortem report has stated he committed suicide.
"Respected @amitshahofficial sir, I'm Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise. I have complete faith in the government, however in the interest of justice, I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter. I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely, Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate," the actress wrote on her verified Instagram account.
However, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Mumbai Police is competent enough to handle such cases.
Speaking to Mid-day, Deshmukh said that as of now, they do not see any foul play. However, once the investigation is completed, the details will be shared, he added.
Rhea shared a screenshot from her inbox, citing the kind of rape and death threats she has been receiving, ever since Sushant died. “I was called a gold digger...I kept quiet, I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet, I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet, But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ? Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment.”
She further added, “Also I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”
Following this, Mumbai Police registered an FIR against two Instagram account holders for allegedly threatening Chakraborty, an official said on Sunday.
The location of the two accused is yet to be traced, the official said, adding that the investigation in the case is at primary stage.
On July 14, a month after Rajput's demise, Chakraborty opened up on his death and penned a letter which she shared on Instagram. She shared several pictures of herself with Singh and penned a heartfelt note alongside.
Rhea wrote, "Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."
"I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed 'he greatest physicist' with open arms."
"Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us."
"You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond (sic)."
Chakraborty remembered Rajput with an emotional post on the release day of his last film.
"It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are... I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life.. I know you will be watching this with us," Rhea shared on her verified Instagram account on Friday, when Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara" releases.
On June 18, she was called to the Bandra police station to record her statement in connection with Rajput's suicide.
Rumours of Sushant and Rhea's relationship surfaced when they started going on trips together and also shared pictures with each other on social media.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)