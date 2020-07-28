Sushant Singh Rajput Death: FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide - All you need to know

Alongside Rhea, the FIR also mentions four other people. During preliminary investigations by Patna police in last two days, the names of some prominent film producers had figured. They would be questioned in Mumbai.

In a major breakthrough in the investigations into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, forensic analysis has revealed that the cloth purportedly used by the actor for hanging himself could take his weight. Ligature marks found on his neck have also suggested that the actor may have possibly died of suicide instead of homicide.

Sources said that the regional forensic science laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai had submitted reports to the police late last week. The Mumbai police had also sent the cloth believed to be used by the actor for hanging himself for forensic analysis to determine its tensile strength. This test will help ascertain if the cloth could take the actor’s weight.

“Based on experiments, the laboratory has determined that this green gown could take up to 200kg of weight. This means that the cloth could have been used for committing suicide,” said a source.

The ligature marks on the actor’s body revealed traces of green threads in the skin and the ligature patterns suggest possibility of suicide rather than homicide.Data and logs from the gadgets used by the actor, like the mobile phone and laptop, had been retrieved, and submitted to the police.

Earlier, a forensic analysis had ruled out the presence of alcohol, narcotics and poison in his body.