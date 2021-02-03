Sushant Singh Rajput death case: SC junks PIL seeking direction to CBI to submit a status report

"The CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case," it said.

"Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheet in 90 days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe," the plea said.

It sought a direction to the CBI to complete its probe within two months and submit a final report in the concerned court.

It said Rajput was found dead in mysterious circumstances and the probe was initially conducted by Mumbai Police.