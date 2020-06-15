Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor's friend, astrophysicist Dr Karan Jani, shares his anecdotes of Sushant, the 'seeker'

Forty-two is the answer to live, the universe, and everything – at least that’s what Douglas Adams believed when he wrote the masterpiece ‘The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.’ Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on Sunday, was constantly looking to learn more about this magical number.
Dr. Karan Jani, an astrophysicist and a scientist with the Nobel Prize-winning gravitational wave experiment LIGO, was close friends with Sushant and in a heart-warming thread, wrote about the actor’s love for the universe around him.
“I had the rare privilege to witness the other side of Sushant – that of a profoundly curious human being who had an impressive reading habit. His house was filled with thick non-fiction books – a sight that would shatter all your Bollywood celebrity stereotypes. A quite advanced telescope could be found in his balcony. He took this telescope at Chambal (during the shoot of Sonchirya) so that he could better observe nebulae.
“Sushant shared this side with his social media followers. While Instagram of other celebs would have PR photo shoots his would be cluttered with astronomy and science posts. He took it as a mission to educate his fans about all big discoveries. Our 2017 disovery of a neutron star collision was the closest to him. It was his dream to one day visit the LIGO Observatories in the US.
“Our conversations would go into the abstracts from String Theory to Sartre. Hours would go by. And I rarely get such insightful conversations even in universities and research institutes. I once asked him what people in his fraternity think of his such heavy-worded science posts. The answer was obvious.
“His social media bio read – ‘Photon in a double-slit’. He was indeed like that, living a duality. With one being a Bollywood star with millions of followers, while the other being an honest seeker finding a meaning in this universe.
“Our last conversation ended on a note that we will meet in a future spacetime cone. We will indeed. Farewell my brave friend,” Dr Jani wrote as a tribute.
The bio "photon in a double-slit" is in all likelihood a reference to the double-slit experiment that demonstrates that light and matter can display characteristics of both classically defined waves and particles.
This appears to tie in with Rajput's penchant for physics. In case you didn't know, Sushant Singh Rajput was a National level Olympiad winner in Physics. Additionally, a visit to The Large Hadron Collider at CERN also featured in his "dream list".
Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday. The police have not found any note but said the actor had been depressed for the past few months and had been under treatment
