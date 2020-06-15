Sushant Singh Rajput death: Actor's friend, astrophysicist Dr Karan Jani, shares his anecdotes of Sushant, the 'seeker'

“I had the rare privilege to witness the other side of Sushant – that of a profoundly curious human being who had an impressive reading habit. His house was filled with thick non-fiction books – a sight that would shatter all your Bollywood celebrity stereotypes. A quite advanced telescope could be found in his balcony. He took this telescope at Chambal (during the shoot of Sonchirya) so that he could better observe nebulae.

“Sushant shared this side with his social media followers. While Instagram of other celebs would have PR photo shoots his would be cluttered with astronomy and science posts. He took it as a mission to educate his fans about all big discoveries. Our 2017 disovery of a neutron star collision was the closest to him. It was his dream to one day visit the LIGO Observatories in the US.

“Our conversations would go into the abstracts from String Theory to Sartre. Hours would go by. And I rarely get such insightful conversations even in universities and research institutes. I once asked him what people in his fraternity think of his such heavy-worded science posts. The answer was obvious.

“His social media bio read – ‘Photon in a double-slit’. He was indeed like that, living a duality. With one being a Bollywood star with millions of followers, while the other being an honest seeker finding a meaning in this universe.