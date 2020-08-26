Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: CBI summons actor's cook and watchman

Sushant's watchman and cook arrive at DRDO guest house in Santacruzwhere CBI team is staying.
Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) sent a notice to Cooper Hospital and Mumbai Police for allowing actor Rhea Chakraborty to enter the hospital's mortuary and seek details of the regulation following which she was allowed
The ED on Wednesday summoned talent manager Jaya Saha in connection to the money laundering probe.
A senior ED official said that Saha, who was questioned earlier by the financial probe agency, has been asked to appear again.
Saha was consultant at Kwann Talent Agency, and was also the talent manager for Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
The ED source said that the financial probe agency wants to question her about the drug angle, that has come up after one of Saha's conversation with Rhea got leaked.
The ED has also sought the help of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to investigate into the drug angle. According to ED sources, Rhea's WhatsApp chats and a discussion about 'hard drugs' and 'MDMA' came to the fore over the last few days.
The ED probing money laundering charges against Rhea and others, has already seized the actress' phones and electronic devices.
The source said that the revelations about the drug angle came after the electronic devices including mobile phones was probed by the ED. The source said that the ED has shared its findings with the CBI and NCB.
However, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde in a statement has refuted the drug angle and claimed that the Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life and she is ready for any blood test.
Even Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has called the alleged drug chat of Rhea Chakraborty a criminal offence and wants action to be taken against the actress.
"This is a CRIMINAL OFFENSE!! An immediate action should be taken by CBI on this. #RheaDrugsChat," wrote Shweta on her unverified Twitter account. She also shared the clip of a news report that declared: "Sushant was administered something without his knowledge. That ultimately led to his death: Sushant Singh's family lawyer," she said in a tweet.
The ED had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the late actor's death case after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28.
On August 19, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to investigate the case related to the actor's death, while holding that the FIR registered in Patna was legitimate.
The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy had observed that the Bihar government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. It had also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI.
The agency has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.
The FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by the actor's father KK Singh under sections related to abetment to suicide. Rajput was found dead at his residence on June 14.
