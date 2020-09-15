Sushant Singh Rajput case: Talent manager Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi asked to join NCB probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday issued summonses to actor Sushant Singh Rajputs former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha, asking them to join its investigation on Wednesday, an official said.

The NCB is investigating drugs angle in the Sushant death case.

To get a clear picture on some aspects of the case, the NCB has summoned Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha to join its investigation, the official said.

Both have been asked to remain present on Wednesday before the NCB team investigating the drugs case, he said.

So far, the apex drug law enforcement agency has arrested 18 persons, including actress Rhea Chakraborty, Rajputs girlfriend, and her brother.

Earlier, statements of Shruti Modi and Jaya Saha were recorded by the CBI, which is separately probing the Sushant death case.

They were also quizzed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Mumbai police in connection with cases linked to the Sushant death probe.

Some chats of Jaya Saha with Rhea had come to light during the ED's questioning, the official added.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.