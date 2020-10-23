Sushant Singh Rajput case: Sapna Pabbi quashes reports of being missing, says 'lawyers have communicated with authorities'

Actress Sapna Pabbi has quashed reports claiming that she has gone missing after being summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as part of investigations into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Sapna, who worked with Sushant in the 2019 thriller "Drive", posted on Instagram to state that she is in London with her family.

"I am saddened to see speculative media reports in India about me being untraceable or missing. I have been back at home in London to be with my family and as such my lawyers have already communicated this with the authorities in India who are fully aware of my whereabouts," she wrote in a note on the social media handle.