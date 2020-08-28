Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest Updates: Rhea Chakraborty arrives for CBI investigation

'Rhea Chakraborty can't escape investigation, want agencies to complete probe soon and arrest her': Sushant's relative BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo
'Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde is offering free services,' claims Sushant's 'friend' Smita Parikh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend Smita Parikh has claimed that renowned criminal lawyer Satish Maneshsinde is offering Rhea Chakraborty his services for free.
In an interview with Republic TV, she said, "Very surprisingly, I came to know that Maneshinde has offered his services for free totally. Rhea Chakraborty herself told me that. I asked her how are you affording this lawyer whose per day charges are in lakhs and she said that he has come himself and offered his services totally for free. He has mentioned nothing about the fees. These kind of people will never offer their services for free. So, I am sure there is definitely someone who is paying for his daily professional fees.”
Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik arrives at DRDO guest house for CBI investigation
The CBI team, which is in the city since the last eight days to investigate the Sushant death case, on Thursday recorded the statement of Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty. The recording of statement lasted for more than eight hours. On Friday, he arrived at DRDO guest house again for CBI questioning.
Sachin Sawant asks CM Uddhav Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh to look into Sandeep Ssingh's involvement in drug nexus
MPCC GS and spokesperson Sachin Sawant has asked Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh to look into 'PM Narendra Modi' film's producer Sandeep Ssingh's involvement in the alleged drug nexus in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.
Rhea Chakraborty on Friday arrived at DRDO guest house, where the CBI team investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, is staying
Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty on Friday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning after being summoned in the Bollywood actor's death case.
Rhea arrived at the DRDO guesthouse here, where the CBI's Special Investigation Team started her grilling. This is for the first time that Rhea was being questioned by the federal agency, after it took over the case on August 6.
Besides Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, personal staff Neeraj Singh have also been questioned.
The CBI will be asking her about her relationship with Sushant; how he was behaving during the Europe trip last year; the alleged drug angle and the financial transactions from his account.
Besides the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are also probing the various angles into the case.
The ED registered a case of money laundering against Rhea and others on July 31, while the NCB registered a case on Wednesday on the request of the financial probe agency.
