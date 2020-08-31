Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest Updates: Gaurav Arya arrives at ED office; Rhea at DRDO for the fourth time

Actress Rhea Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house here on Monday for questioning by the CBI for the fourth consecutive day in the case of death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The 28-year-old actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the guest house located at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am in a car which was escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle, the official said.