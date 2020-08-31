Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest Updates: Gaurav Arya arrives at ED office; Rhea at DRDO for the fourth time

Rhea Chakraborty reaches DRDO guest house for CBI questioning for 4th day
Actress Rhea Chakraborty reached the DRDO guest house here on Monday for questioning by the CBI for the fourth consecutive day in the case of death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.
Chakraborty is accused of abetting the suicide of Rajput (34), who was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.
The 28-year-old actress along with her brother Showik Chakraborty arrived at the guest house located at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 11 am in a car which was escorted by a Mumbai Police vehicle, the official said.
Rajput's cook Neeraj Singh also reached the guest house in the morning, he said.
On Sunday, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team for about nine hours. She was quizzed for nearly seven hours on Saturday and around 10 hours on Friday.
Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since last Thursday.
The actress was earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya arrives at Enforcement Directorate office
Owner of The Tamarind Hotel, Gaurav Arya - whose name figured in WhatsApp chats of actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrived at Enforcement Directorate office, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case on Monday morning.
He arrived in Mumbai on Sunday to join the probe in the alleged drugs and money laundering angle in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput case.
Though he declined to speak with the media in Mumbai, at Panaji, he said that he had no connection with the case and was being framed.
"I did not know Sushant personally, nor had ever met him. I had met her (Rhea) in 2017... I have no connection whatsoever in the Sushant case," he said.
Later, he is also likely to be questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Narcotics Control Bureau teams in the city.
Last week, after his name cropped in the messages, an ED team visited the Hotel Tamarind in Anjuna, north Goa, but the property was shut owing to the Covid pandemic restrictions.
They pasted a notice on the hotel doors directing Arya to come and meet ED Assistant Director Rajiv Kumar on Monday (August 31) at 11 a.m., in connection with a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
