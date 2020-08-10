Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput case: #ArrestRhea and #ShowikChakraborty trend on Twitter as ED questions siblings

By IANS

In the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the late actor's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has moved a fresh plea in the Supreme Court, complaining that the media was unfairly holding a trial and pronouncing her guilty.

Rhea with her brother Showik at ED office
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) continued the questioning of actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and father Indrajit Chakraborty on Monday, even as hashtags slamming the siblings and demanding their arrest kept trending on Twitter all through the day.

The hashtags #ArrestRhea and #ShowikChakraborty trended as netizens slammed late Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea and her brother, holding them responsible for all his sufferings, including alleged financial exploitation.

"I wonder what kind of parents #RheaChakraborty has..Using their own daughter to exploit men and extort their money!! Such a shameless family run business this is!! #ArrestRhea #ShowikChakraborty #SushantDeathMystery #SushantConspiracy," tweeted a user.

"#ArrestRhea CBI started der work and soon she vll be arrested.. it's a demand of entire nation.. not jzt she but der r many more culprits who are hiding behind her.. dey all should be exposed... CBI toh hokr rahegi #ShowikChakraborty #SiddharthPithani," tweeted a fan of Sushant.

Reacting to a photograph of Rhea and Showik walking into the ED office, a user tweeted: "The moment when they realised they r truly f***ed up. All the luxury will end soon. They will be punished for all the mony they looted. #ShowikChakraborty #RheaChakroborty #ArrestRhea #worriors4SSR".

"Why isnt ED arresting her? She is so venomous! The level of venom she harbours at this age, imagine how much more harm she can inflict upon innocent lives with experince gained with time? When Indrani can be arrested,why not this struggling actress #ArrestRhea #SushantSinghRajput," tweeted a fan of Sushant.

Tweets that followed throughout the day also questioned Rhea's family and upbringing.

