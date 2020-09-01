Sushant Singh Rajput booked a chartered plane for a trip with Sara Ali Khan: Report

The alleged past relationship between late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his 'Kedarnath' co-star Sara Ali Khan is once again making headlines. The 'Simmbaa' actress had reportedly joined the late actor on the 'all boys trip' that Rhea Chakraborty recently spoke about.

Opening up about her much-talked-about Europe trip with the late Bollywood star, who died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai, Chakraborty had said in an interview to Aaj Tak , "He paid for the rest of the trip and the hotels. He wanted to and I didn't have a problem with that. I had a problem with how much he was spending. But Sushant lived king size, he was like that," she said, adding that he once went on a trip to Thailand with his friends and spent 'Rs 70 lakh' on that vacation."

"These were his lifestyle choices. Who are we to say how Sushant should live his life? He lived like a star, he loved it. It was his choice to take those men on that trip, did they also force him? No, I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money. We were living like a couple," she told senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.