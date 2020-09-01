Sushant Singh Rajput booked a chartered plane for a trip with Sara Ali Khan: Report

The alleged past relationship between late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and his 'Kedarnath' co-star Sara Ali Khan is once again making headlines. The 'Simmbaa' actress had reportedly joined the late actor on the 'all boys trip' that Rhea Chakraborty recently spoke about.
Opening up about her much-talked-about Europe trip with the late Bollywood star, who died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai, Chakraborty had said in an interview to Aaj Tak , "He paid for the rest of the trip and the hotels. He wanted to and I didn't have a problem with that. I had a problem with how much he was spending. But Sushant lived king size, he was like that," she said, adding that he once went on a trip to Thailand with his friends and spent 'Rs 70 lakh' on that vacation."
"These were his lifestyle choices. Who are we to say how Sushant should live his life? He lived like a star, he loved it. It was his choice to take those men on that trip, did they also force him? No, I was not living off Sushant Singh Rajput's money. We were living like a couple," she told senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's former assistant Sabir Ahmed, in an interview with a media outlet, said that it wasn't an 'all boys trip' but Sara Ali Khan had also joined them. Meanwhile, a report by Times Now stated that Rajput had booked a chartered plane for the said trip because the actress didn't want people to know about their relationship. It also states that the trip was planned for Sara Ali Khan and not Sushant's friends. The news channel said that the passenger manifest dated December 2018, showed Saif Ali Khan's daughter's name, along with 5 others.
Sushant's friend Samuel Haokip, had recently posted on his verified Instagram account about the alleged relationship between Sushant and Sara earlier in August.
"I remember the time during Kedarnath promotions... Sushant and Sara were totally in love...they were inseparable... So pure and childlike innocence. They both had tremendous respect for each other which was so rare to see nowadays in relationships," Samuel wrote in a post on his verified Instagram account.
Samuel also opened up on the eventual break-up after the box-office debacle of Sushant's 2019 film, 'Sonchiriya'.
