Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 songs of the late actor for fans who miss him dearly

Sushant Singh Rajput was an immensely talented star who delivered some amazing hits on the box office. The star appeared on the silver screen for the first time in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che and instantly established himself in Bollywood.
A number of melodious songs were picturized on the star which added flair to the flicks he was a part of.
Here's a list of some of the best songs of the late actor-
Manjha- The debut film of Sushant Singh Rajput 'Kai Po Che' had a beautiful original soundtrack. Manjha sung by Amit Trivedi and Mohan Kanan can refresh your mood in a few minutes.
Meethi Boliyaan- Another one from 'Kai Po Che', this song is picturized beautifully. It showcases some of the moments which friends cherish forever. Amit Trivedi and Mili Nair's vocals makes this one a must have on your playlist.
Taare Ginn- This melody created by A.R Rahman is just serene. Mohit Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal sung this one beautifully. Picturized on Sushant and Sanjana Sanghi, this one is a class apart.
Chaar Kadam- Sushant had a cameo in the all time blockbuster PK. But he made his presence felt even in a small role. Chaar Kadam picturized on Anushka Sharma and Sushant is a lovely melody.
Makhna- This groovy soundtrack is from the Netflix film 'Drive' starring Sushant and Jacqueline Fernandez. With over 350 million views across YouTube, this one is a chartbuster.
Jab Tak- M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story had some incredible songs. Jab Tak sung by Armaan Malik is surely one of the best songs in the movie.
Jaan Nisaar- Sushant and Sara's smashing hit 'Kedarnath' had some beautiful songs. Jaan Nisaar sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amit Trivedi can make you fall in love with the characters of the movie.
Qaafirana- Another hit track from 'Kedarnath'. With over 202 Million views on YouTube, needless to say, Qaafirana is as good a song as any.
Khairiyat- This romantic melody from 'Chhichhore' sung by Arijit Singh is definitely the best love song picturized on Sushant. The song crossed over 500 Million views across YouTube.
Namo Namo- Sushant Singh Rajput was a devotee of Lord Shiva. This melody sung by Amit Trivedi is the best tribute to the late actor. With over 275 Million views on YouTube, this one will be loved for years to come.
