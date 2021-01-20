Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 songs of the late actor for fans who miss him dearly

Sushant Singh Rajput was an immensely talented star who delivered some amazing hits on the box office. The star appeared on the silver screen for the first time in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che and instantly established himself in Bollywood.

A number of melodious songs were picturized on the star which added flair to the flicks he was a part of.

Here's a list of some of the best songs of the late actor-