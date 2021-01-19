Bollywood

Updated on

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 movies of the star who left us too early

By Shubham Bhargav

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on 21st January 1986, here are the best movies of the star who's untimely demise shocked the world

Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on 21st January in Patna, Bihar. The young star made an instant impact on the audiences after he appeared in the hit soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta'. Although, his debut on TV dates back to 2007 when he appeared in 'Kis desh me hai mera dil'.

Sushant Singh Rajput excelled in everything he did. His academic record is incredible and his filmography is filled with some amazing performances.

Here's the list of top 10 films Sushant featured in-

Kai Po Che- Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film is also one of his best films. Based on the novel '3 Mistakes of My Life' by Chetan Bhagat, the movie revolves around the life of three best friends and their journey of life. Sushant as Ishaan Bhatt is amazing.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 movies of the star who left us too early
Pinterest

Kedarnath- Based on the devastating floods which hit Uttarakhand, this love story between Mansoor and Mukku highlights several social issues. Sushant Singh Rajput's chemistry with Sara Ali Khan is extremely impressive.

Kedarnath
Kedarnath

Dil Bechara- The last release of Sushant's career, this heart warming adaptation of 'The fault in our stars' is bound to bring tears in your eyes. Released after Sushant left the world, this one can be watched for free on Disney+Hotstar.

Dil Bechara
Dil Bechara

Pk- It is difficult to shine in a cameo, but Sushant Singh Rajput's role in Pk is a testament to his acting prowess. Sarfaraz not only won Jaggu's heart but made audiences fall for him too.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 movies of the star who left us too early
Pinterest

Detective Byomkesh Bakshy- Sushant Singh Rajput always took on difficult roles. He played Byomkesh Bakshy as it was written just for him. The movie gained critical acclaim.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 movies of the star who left us too early

Raabta- This high budget love story a typical Bollywood masala entertainer. Sushant as Jilan/Shiv Kakkar is impressive. However, the movie did not do well at the box office owing to a weak script.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 movies of the star who left us too early

Shuddh Desi Romance- Sushant plays Raghu Ram with sheer innocence. This was Sushant's second film and it proved to be another smashing hit. The chemistry between Sushant and Parineeti was liked by critics and audiences.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 movies of the star who left us too early

Sonchiriya- This multi-starrer flick is one of the most underrated films of Sushant's career. Sushant as 'Lakhan', a fearless dacoit is totally believable and super impressive.

'I knew him as a fun-loving person': Manoj Bajpayee shares fond memories of 'Sonchiriya ' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput
'I knew him as a fun-loving person': Manoj Bajpayee shares fond memories of 'Sonchiriya ' co-star Sushant Singh Rajput

Chhichhore- This romantic comedy will take you back to the college days. The movie had a very strong message that 'failure is the first step towards attaining victory'. The movie turned out to be a box office hit.

Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 movies of the star who left us too early

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story- This is the biggest hit of Sushant's career. Right from the scenes where we see the vulnerable and sensitive side of the captain to the ones where he is determined to guide India to victory, Sushant is absolutely exceptional.

'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' - who was the girlfriend played by Disha Patani
'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' - who was the girlfriend played by Disha Patani

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in