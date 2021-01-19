Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Top 10 movies of the star who left us too early

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on 21st January in Patna, Bihar. The young star made an instant impact on the audiences after he appeared in the hit soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta'. Although, his debut on TV dates back to 2007 when he appeared in 'Kis desh me hai mera dil'.

Sushant Singh Rajput excelled in everything he did. His academic record is incredible and his filmography is filled with some amazing performances.

Here's the list of top 10 films Sushant featured in-