Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the star who was more than just an actor

He appeared in the title track of 'Dhoom 2' as a background dancer and was also a part of Aishwarya Rai’s performance in the closing ceremony of 2006 Commonwealth Games. Sushant finally decided to drop out of college while he was in the final year and joined Ekjute, a theatre group based in Mumbai.

After a brief stint with theater groups, Sushant ended up with Balaji Telefilms as a part of the casting team. He eventually got the role of ‘Preet Juneja’ in 'Kis desh me hai mera dil'. His impressive performance on the show forced Ekta Kapoor to cast him as the main lead in her soap opera ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

Sushant instantly gained acclaim for his performance on the show and his infectious smile made him a household name. Sushant won the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in ‘Pavitra Rishta’. Sushant also appeared in dance shows like ‘Zara Nachke Dikha’ and ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’.