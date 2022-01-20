Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: From 'PK' to 'Chhichhore', 10 must-watch movies of the actor

Sushant Singh Rajput was born on January 21, in Patna, Bihar. The young star made an instant impact on the audiences after he appeared in the hit soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta'.

Sushant Singh Rajput excelled in everything he did. His academic record is incredible and his filmography is filled with some amazing performances.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Sushant made an ultra-successful career out of choosing films that were unique and helped him grow as an actor in addition to making him a star.

Here's the list of top 10 films Sushant featured in-

1. Kai Po Che - Sushant Singh Rajput's debut film is also one of his best films. Based on the novel '3 Mistakes of My Life' by Chetan Bhagat, the movie revolves around the life of three best friends and their journey of life. Sushant as Ishaan Bhatt is amazing.

2. Kedarnath- Based on the devastating floods which hit Uttarakhand, this love story between Mansoor and Mukku highlights several social issues. Sushant Singh Rajput's chemistry with Sara Ali Khan is extremely impressive.

3. Dil Bechara- The last release of Sushant's career is a heartwarming adaptation of 'The Fault In Our Stars'. It is bound to bring tears in your eyes. Released after Sushant left the world, this one can be watched for free on Disney+Hotstar.

4. Pk- It is difficult to shine in a cameo, but Sushant Singh Rajput's role in Pk is a testament to his acting prowess. Sarfaraz not only won Jaggu's heart but made audiences fall for him too.

5. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy- Sushant Singh Rajput always took on difficult roles. He played Byomkesh Bakshy as it was written just for him. The movie gained critical acclaim.

6. Raabta- This high budget love story a typical Bollywood masala entertainer. Sushant as Jilan/Shiv Kakkar is impressive. However, the movie did not do well at the box office owing to a weak script.

7. Shuddh Desi Romance- Sushant plays Raghu Ram with sheer innocence. This was Sushant's second film and it proved to be another smashing hit. The chemistry between Sushant and Parineeti was liked by critics and audiences.

8. Sonchiriya- This multi-starrer flick is one of the most underrated films of Sushant's career. Sushant as 'Lakhan', a fearless dacoit is totally believable and super impressive.

9. Chhichhore- This romantic comedy will take you back to the college days. The movie had a very strong message that 'failure is the first step towards attaining victory'. The movie turned out to be a box office hit.

10. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story- This is the biggest hit of Sushant's career. Right from the scenes where we see the vulnerable and sensitive side of the captain to the ones where he is determined to guide India to victory, Sushant is absolutely exceptional.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:00 PM IST