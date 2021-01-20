Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: From Ankita to Rhea - revisiting the late actor's love life

Sushant Singh Rajput gained instant recognition after he appeared on the soap opera 'Kis desh me hai mera dil'. But his popularity multiplied many folds when he played 'Manav' on the hit soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta'.
The chemistry between Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande was loved by the audiences and 'Pavitra Rishta' became a fan favorite. However, initially both the stars could not stand each other. Sushant and Ankita had completely opposite personalities which led to friction between the two.
After a few altercations, the stars got closer and started dating. Their relationship was out in the open and Sushant declared his love for Ankita in an episode of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'.
Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande ended their six year long relationship and reportedly Sushant started dating Kriti Sanon. Kriti denied the rumors and claimed that the stars are just good friends.
Kriti and Sushant appeared together in Dinesh Vijan's 'Raabta' which did not perform well at the box office.
Sushant Singh Rajput appeared in 'Kedarnath' with Sara Ali Khan. There were reports that both stars developed feelings for each other on the sets of the flick.
However, the rumors were never confirmed by either of the two. 'Kedarnath' on the other hand turned out to be a box office hit.
Sushant Singh Rajput met Rhea Chakraborty back in 2013. Although they did not interact very often at first but as time progressed, they became good friends. Allegedly Sushant confessed his love to Rhea in Rohini Iyer's party.
The two stars dated for a while before Rhea moved in with Sushant. However, Rhea moved out on June 8, 2020. On 14th June, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment.
A number of questions were raised on Rhea after Sushant's death. Sushant's family filed an FIR against Rhea and five others of abetment of suicide. There have been several rounds of questioning involving a number a star since then.