Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: From Ankita to Rhea - revisiting the late actor's love life

Sushant Singh Rajput gained instant recognition after he appeared on the soap opera 'Kis desh me hai mera dil'. But his popularity multiplied many folds when he played 'Manav' on the hit soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta'.

The chemistry between Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande was loved by the audiences and 'Pavitra Rishta' became a fan favorite. However, initially both the stars could not stand each other. Sushant and Ankita had completely opposite personalities which led to friction between the two.

After a few altercations, the stars got closer and started dating. Their relationship was out in the open and Sushant declared his love for Ankita in an episode of the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'.