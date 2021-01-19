Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Conspiracy theories that emerged following the star’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from his ceiling fan in his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Whole country was in a state of shock as Sushant Singh Rajput had an extremely successful career. After his demise, theories regarding his death started pouring in.
Initially it was perceived that Sushant had committed suicide. Sushant’s battle with mental health issues was being discussed on many platforms, reportedly he was showing signs of clinical depression and bipolar disorder before he left the world.
Several allegations were made on Bollywood directors and producers as people started believing that Sushant was willingly sidelined by big production houses which ultimately sunk the actor deep into distress. Big name likes Aditya Chopra and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were put under the scanner.
This saw a huge public outrage on the star kids and ‘Nepotism’ in Bollywood was being discussed more than ever.
After a while, several fans and close ones of Sushant Singh Rajput suggested that he could not have committed suicide and was murdered instead. Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend was being accused of the crime.
Sushant’s family filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty and five others of abetment of suicide. People all across the country demanded a CBI enquiry. On 19th August 2020, CBI stepped into the case and finally after much deliberation it was concluded by medical experts that it was a clear case of suicide.
Throughout the country, there were several people who had their own theories. Some believed that Sushant was surgically removed out of Bollywood by big production houses which led to his suicide.
Some believed that Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s suicide had some connection with his death. Some claimed that he was poisoned by someone in the house while some believed that Rhea Chakraborty was the person behind his death.
Air around this case has not cleared till date and it might be an established fact that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, but the reason behind the fatal step is unlikely to be uncovered
