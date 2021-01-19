Sushant Singh Rajput birth anniversary: Conspiracy theories that emerged following the star’s death

Sushant’s family filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea Chakraborty and five others of abetment of suicide. People all across the country demanded a CBI enquiry. On 19th August 2020, CBI stepped into the case and finally after much deliberation it was concluded by medical experts that it was a clear case of suicide.

Throughout the country, there were several people who had their own theories. Some believed that Sushant was surgically removed out of Bollywood by big production houses which led to his suicide.

Some believed that Sushant’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s suicide had some connection with his death. Some claimed that he was poisoned by someone in the house while some believed that Rhea Chakraborty was the person behind his death.

Air around this case has not cleared till date and it might be an established fact that Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide, but the reason behind the fatal step is unlikely to be uncovered