Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: 10 best dialogues of actor that will stay with us forever

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a part of several critically and commercially acclaimed films including 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Sonchiriya', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichhore'.

He made his big-screen debut in the year 2013 with 'Kai Po Che!' Before making it big into Bollywood, he was the lead in Zee TV's popular soap opera 'Pavitra Rishta'.

On his birth anniversary, here are his 10 best dialogues:

1. Tumhara result decide nahi karta hai ki tum loser ho ki nahi ... tumhari koshish decide karti hai -- Chhichhore

2. Sache dost wohi hote hai ... joh achhe waqt mein aapki bajate hai ... aur jab mushkil waqt aata hai toh wohi chhichhore aapke darwaze par khade nazar aate hai -- Chhichhore

3. Jis mehfil ne thukraya humko, kyun us mehfil ko yaad kare ... aage lamhe bula rahe hai, aao unke saath chale -- PK

4. Success ke baad ka plan sabke paas hai ... lekin agar galti se fail ho gaye ... toh failure se kaise deal karna hai ... koi baat hi nahi karna chahta -- Chhichhore

ALSO READ Sushant Singh Rajput Birth Anniversary: Lesser known facts about the beloved actor

5. Janam kab lena hai aur marna kab hai ye hum decide nahi karte, par jeena kaise hai wo hum decide kar sakte hai -- Dil Bechaara

6. Ek bowler wicket lega ... ek acha batsman kisi match mein aapke liye run banayega, kisi match mein nahi banayega ... lekin ek acha fielder har match mein aapke liye run bachayega -- M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

7. Pata nahi kya jaadu hai college life mein ... jahan anjaane milte hai aur dost ban jaate hai ... zindagi bhar ke liye ... aur aise waise dost nahi ... kutte dost -- Chhichhore

8. Ladkiyan na hero se nahi ... heere se pyar karti hai -- Raabta

9. Jab koi mar jaata hai… Toh uske saath jeene ki… Umeed bhi mar jaati hai - Dil Bechaara

10. Sach ke aas paas wala jhoot pakadna mushkil hota hai -- Detective Byomkesh Bakshy

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:00 PM IST