'Sushant ko bhulna maat': SSR fans attack Ankita Lokhande for posting mushy pictures with beau Vicky Jain

Earlier this month, actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and penned a mushy post for her beau Vicky Jain. Apart from praising him for his qualities she had a note of apology, too, given how she was caught up in the crusade for ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput upon his death.

Vicky was trolled a while back during the investigation of Sushant's death case.

Lately the actress has been flooding her feed with pictures alongside Vicky. However, trolls and SSR fans have been attacking Lokhande for ‘forgetting justice for Sushant’ and moving on with her life.

Recently, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor posted a heartfelt Diwali wish. Scores of users commented on the post asking what about fighting for Sushant, and taunting her of forgetting the late actor.