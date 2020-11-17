'Sushant ko bhulna maat': SSR fans attack Ankita Lokhande for posting mushy pictures with beau Vicky Jain

Earlier this month, actress Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and penned a mushy post for her beau Vicky Jain. Apart from praising him for his qualities she had a note of apology, too, given how she was caught up in the crusade for ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput upon his death.
Vicky was trolled a while back during the investigation of Sushant's death case.
Lately the actress has been flooding her feed with pictures alongside Vicky. However, trolls and SSR fans have been attacking Lokhande for ‘forgetting justice for Sushant’ and moving on with her life.
Recently, the ‘Manikarnika’ actor posted a heartfelt Diwali wish. Scores of users commented on the post asking what about fighting for Sushant, and taunting her of forgetting the late actor.
Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai home on June 14. Initially, Mumbai Police had said it was a case of suicide. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family were accused by the late actor's father KK Singh of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges.
Now, his death is being investigated by CBI and Narcotics Control Bureau.
Ankita and Sushant parted ways back in 2016 after dating for six years. The met on the sets of the hit serial, "Pavitra Rishta".
Meanwhile, Vicky Jain had proposed to her in July 2019.
Lokhande who made her Bollywood debut with 'Manikarnika', said she is happy to be part of the industry when content is the king.
"I am glad that I am here at the right time, when it is not about Bollywood or TV. It is about talent, concept and story. People want to see good work and talent," Ankita told IANS.
Asked if she is happy about the blurring of lines between the two mediums, Ankita said: "It is a good thing, it should be like that only. If you see in Hollywood, there is no line. They do TV and films. Here, in India we have our vision that television is small screen and film is big screen."
"It is our assumption as how we look at things," said Ankita.