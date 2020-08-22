Sushant Death: #CBIArrestSandip trends after PM Modi's biopic producer gives 'thumbs up' to Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been taking brow raising turns with each day passing by. As news media channels gain access to WhatsApp messages, leaked videos, and CCTV footage, the recent one beats them all for its ambiguity.

According to Times Now, a video of Sushant’s friend and film producer Sandip Ssingh giving thumbs-up to the Mumbai Police when the actor’s body was being taken to the funeral from Cooper Hospital has raised several questions.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.

The report added that Ssingh was the first one to arrive at the scene. The Press also photographed him consoling Sushant’s sister.