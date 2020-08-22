Sushant Death: #CBIArrestSandip trends after PM Modi's biopic producer gives 'thumbs up' to Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has been taking brow raising turns with each day passing by. As news media channels gain access to WhatsApp messages, leaked videos, and CCTV footage, the recent one beats them all for its ambiguity.
According to Times Now, a video of Sushant’s friend and film producer Sandip Ssingh giving thumbs-up to the Mumbai Police when the actor’s body was being taken to the funeral from Cooper Hospital has raised several questions.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.
The report added that Ssingh was the first one to arrive at the scene. The Press also photographed him consoling Sushant’s sister.
Another report by Times of India suggests that Sushant’s family friend asserted that no one from the actor’s family knew Sandip.
She went on to add that it was the PM Narendra Modi biopic producer who insister that Sushant’s body be taken to Cooper Hospital.
Not to mention, Rajput's family also said that Sandip Ssingh's press conference last month with RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav was a "political gimmick".
Now, a hashtag #CBIArrestSandip has been trending on Twitter. Here are some reactions on the microblogging site.
Ssingh, who has said that he shared a close bond with Sushant Singh Rajput, had posted an emotional note for actress Ankita Lokhande, who was the late actors onetime girlfriend, in June.
"Dear Ankita, with each passing day, one thought keeps haunting me over and over again. Kaash... I wish... We could have tried even harder, we could've stopped him, we could've begged him! Even when you both seperated, you only prayed for his happiness and success... Your love was pure. It was special," Singh wrote on social media.
Ankita and Sushant were in relationship for over six years and broke up in 2016. They met each other on the sets of Ekta Kapoor's TV show "Pavitra Rishta", which made Sushant a household name and helped him to achieve stardom.
Recalling the time spent with Sushant and Ankita, Sandip further said: "You still haven't removed his name from the nameplate of your house. I miss those days, when the three of us stayed together in lokhandwala as a family, we shared so many moments which bring tears to my heart today...cooking together, eating together, ac ka paani girna, our special Mutton bhaat, our long drives to uttan, lonavala or Goa! Our crazy holi! Those laughs we shared, those sensitive low phases of life when we were there for each other, you more than anyone. The things you did to bring a smile on Sushant's face."
"Even today, I believe that only you two were made for each other. You both are true love. These thoughts, these memories are hurting my heart...how do I get them back! I want them back! I want 'us three' back! Remember the Malpua!? And how he asked for my mother's Mutton curry like a little kid!
"I know that only you could've saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could've saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won't be able to take it," Sandip added.