'Sushant and Sara were totally in love': Actor's friend claims Pataudi princess dumped him after 'Sonchiriya' failure

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the 2018 film ‘Kedarnath’ alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The film was based on the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

It was during this film that Sara and Sushant were rumoured to be dating.

Sara had reportedly cut shot her Dehradun trip and dropped by Sushant’s apartment at night with a cake on the latter’s 33rd birthday.

However, there was trouble in paradise after the Pataudi princess expressed her fondness for actor Kartik Aaryan.

Sara admitted that she wanted to date Kartik Aaryan on Koffee with Karan season 6. However, many believed it was a publicity stunt ahead of their film ‘Love Aaj Kal’ which was scheduled to release on Valentine’s Day 2020.

Soon after this, Sushant unfollowed Sara on Instagram in March 2019. He had also deleted all his posts on the app with a changed bio from “Not here right now” to “Sufficient cause.”

A leading entertainment portal revealed Sushant refused to work with Sara again. The actor was approached for a brand commercial to romance Sara however he chose not to be paired with his ex-flame again.