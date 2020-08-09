Sushant and Ankita Lokhande's break up should be investigated, says Sanjay Raut

After alleging that a political conspiracy is being hatched against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, Sanjay Raut, in another statement, said Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput's breakup should be investigated and that it should be in the public domain.

The politician highlighted the fact that Lokhande left Sushant while Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in the case, was with him.

Sushant death case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) by the Centre, and Raut believes this is a conspiracy against the Maha government.

"The kind of politics being done in Bihar & Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against Maharashtra Government. Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth," ANI quoted Raut as saying.