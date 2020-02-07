Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari: Diljit Dosanjh, Manoj Bajpayee shoot at Mumbai's CSMT

Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee recently shot at a crowded Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) platform here for their upcoming film "Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari".

The cast and crew of Abhishek Sharma's upcoming family comedy shot outside the crowded station. They also shot the pre-climax sequence on platform number 10.

According to a source, there was a huge crowd gathered outside the station when they got to know the film's team was going to shoot there. "While we had about 150 junior artistes inside to shoot the sequence on the platform, the crowd gathered to get a glimpse of the actors," added the source.

Sharma shared: "There's a pre-climax scene in the film that required a railway station. Usually filmmakers like to shoot in controlled environment, perhaps on a created set, but it felt inauthentic."