Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over probe in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.
Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.
The verdict comes after Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in the apex court seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai.
The CBI has registered an FIR against Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna.
An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)