Superstar Rajinikanth receives bomb threat; Chennai Police conduct search operation

The Chennai Police on Thursday received an anonymous phone call which reportedly issued a bomb threat to superstar Rajinikanth. A team of police officials and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to the actor’s residence in the city's Poes Garden area. However, the call turned out to be a hoax.

According to ToI, an unidentified caller dialled 108 and issued a bomb threat to Rajinikanth at 10:30 am. The person claimed that the bombs were planted at the actor's residence and disconnected the call.

However, when the team of police officials and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) arrived at the superstar's residence, reportedly his family refused to let them in, fearing the COVID-19 pandemic. The team waited for nearly 10 minutes but since the entry was refused they returned after thoroughly checking the security guard cabin and area outside the actor's house.

However, according to Financial Express, searches were done at the actor's residence and in the vicinity, and nothing suspicious was found. It was revealed that it was a hoax call, the report said.

After the news flashed on the television, hundreds of Rajinikanth's fans crowded outside his residence, reported India.com.

There has been no response from the actor so far.